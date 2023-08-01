One Day, Nigerians Will Challenge Their Leaders, What We Contributed Will Be Accounted For – Shehu

A former Member of the Kastina State House of Assembly and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Yusuf Shehu, has said that one day, Nigerians will challenge their leaders and demand accountability for what they have collectively contributed to the nation’s treasury.

Hon Yusuf Shehu.

The Ex – Lawmaker, who spoke recently, in an interview published by the Daily Post paper, while reacting to the government’s collection of taxes without providing reasonable Amenities, declared; “… One day, Nigerians will challenge their leaders through the electoral process or other means, so that what we contributed (in taxes) will be accounted for.”

Shehu, who visibly lamented that the country’s citizenry was at the moment contributing revenue to the nation without seeing any result, however, went further to state that through patience and constant checkmate of leaders embezzling the nation’s common wealth, Nigerians would begin to enjoy the dividends of their taxes just like in other developed countries.

What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.

Image credit: Daily Post

INNOCESSON (

)