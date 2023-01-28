One Day Is A Very Long Time In Politics, Makinde Speaks On G5 Govs Preferred Presidential Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has cautioned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership is traveling down a very dangerous path.

Makinde is reportedly one of the G5 governors—along with Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Samuel Ortom of Benue—who have declined to support Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid. In order to support the party’s presidential campaign, the five disgruntled governors have asked Iyorchia Ayu, the national head of the party, step down or be fired.

Makinde refused to reveal the chosen presidential candidate of the G5 governors when speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, stating that “one day is a very long time in politics.” “We claimed that zoning and rotation are spelled out in great detail in the party constitution. At the NEC meeting, I was the one who raised the subject. The PDP constitution’s Section 7(3)(c) is quite explicit.

We are traveling along an extremely hazardous road. I won’t say because I am a member of PDP then I must compromise on my principles, that is what all the G-5 governors are saying. The party claims that the PDP constitution, which always mandates that you zone and rotate party positions, should not be followed, but we disagreed.

