One Beggar Nearly Fainted After He Found Out That It Was Peter Obi That Came To Abuja – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to reveal how a beggar nearly fainted upon seeing Peter Obi in Abuja.

The outspoken Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, saying on Tuesday, that Abuja beggars trooped to ICC, the venue of the NLC Delegate conference when they learned that a Presidential candidate was coming.

However, Shehu Sani said one of the beggars nearly fainted after he discovered that it was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“On Tuesday, Abuja beggars trooped to ICC, the venue of the NLC Delegate conference when they learned that a Presidential candidate is coming. Upon sighting my no shishi friend, one of them nearly fainted.”

