One Beggar Almost Fainted When He Found Out That It Was Peter Obi That Came To Abuja—Shehu Sani

Sen. Shehu Sani, a former congressman from Kaduna Central and current PDP member, described how a beggar nearly passed out in Abuja after spotting Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi. Senator Sanni described how the beggars flocked to the location of the Labour Party conference gathering as soon as they learned a presidential candidate was going to be there.

He claims that on Tuesday, when they heard a presidential candidate was coming, beggars from Abuja flocked to the ICC, the location of the NLC Delegate Conference. One of them almost passed out at seeing my no shishi pal.

In Abuja, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed bowed to mingle with the populace and enlist their support. A successful statewide campaign was run by the Labor Party.

Recall, Peter Obi’s status as the Labour Party’s (LP) nominee for president in the February elections was confirmed by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

The appellate court granted N200,000 to each of INEC and the LP and unanimously dismissed the challenge that contested Mr. Obi’s candidacy.

The appeals court determined that the appellant, who initially brought the lawsuit, had “locus standi,” or a legal foundation, to bring the case.

Content created and supplied by: Jamila123 (via 50minds

News )

