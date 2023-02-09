NEWS

One Beggar Almost Fainted When He Found Out That It Was Peter Obi That Came To Abuja—Sani

Sen. Shehu Sani, a member of the People’s Democratic Party who once served as a lawmaker in Kaduna Central, shared a story about how a beggar in Abuja came so close to passing out when he met Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party. Senator Sanni detailed how a large number of homeless people descended upon the location of the Labour Party conference gathering as soon as they learned that a presidential candidate would be attending.

According to him, “On Tuesday, Abuja beggars trooped to the ICC, the venue of the NLC Delegate Conference, when they discovered that a presidential candidate is coming.” The ICC is the venue for the National Labor Congress Delegate Conference. “When they saw my noshishi pal, one of them came dangerously close to passing out.”

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed stopped in Abuja in order to undertake an interactive session with the residents of the state and to collect support from supporters located within the state. The Labour Party’s statewide campaign was a resounding success. They were victorious across the state.

