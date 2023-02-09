One Beggar Almost Fainted When He Found Out That It Was Peter Obi That Came To Abuja–Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a former member of the Kaduna Central Council and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said a beggar almost fainted when he saw the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Abuja. Senator Sani explained that beggars flocked to the Labour Party Convention when they first heard that a presidential candidate was coming.

According to him, “beggars in Abuja thronged the ICC where the NLC delegates meeting was held on Tuesday when they heard the news that a presidential candidate was coming.” “A beggar almost passed out upon sighting my Noshishi friend from far.”

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed decamped to Abuja to hold interactive sessions with the people of the state and enlist the support of supporters of the state. The labour party carried out the campaign successfully across the state.

