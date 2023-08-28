Ondo State Gov’t. Please Have Mercy On Us, We Don’t Have Any Other Way To Go – Cocoa Farmers

Following the recent decision of the Ondo State government toward all the farmers in the state, many of the farmers in the state have come out to protest over the decision of the government. It was reported that the state government has planned to sell the vast lands belonging to the occupants to foreigners as a result of the inability of the farmers to pay their taxes. The protest which comprises both the old and young farmers, took place on the street as they all came out in mass pleading with the government to have mercy on them.

Speaking with some of the farmers during the protest, they complained that the land is the only source of living they have and if that is taken away from them they have nothing to do. Stating that some graduates including MSc and degree holders depend on the farmland for survival since there is no opportunity for employment. One of the farmers used the medium to call on the state government to please have mercy on them because they don’t have anywhere to go for survival.

The farmers were bitterly seeking intervention from the governor before it would be sold out to foreigners. Revealing that they have done what ought to be done but still, the government wants to take away their land.

Source: AIT

Video link: https://www.facebook.com/100064327466257/posts/689884473165795/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

Prayer-updates (

)