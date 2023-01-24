This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ondo Security Guard Killed While Trying To Settle Fight Over #700 Debt

According to reports,during the process of bringing peace amongst two opposing individuals over a case of N700 debt at Ute in the Owo Local Government Area LGA of Ondo State, a security guard,who goes by the name Bamiduro Adewulo,59 years of age was reportedly sent to his early grave,after being stoned to death by his “Personal Assistant”, simply identified as Fumilayo Asojo.

Following the information acquired by news reporters, the incident took place on last year, precisely on Wednesday,28th December, 2022, while Adewulo was mediating a disagreement and trying to be a peacemaker between Asojo and one other person over the sum of N700 debt.

After being stoned, Adewulo suffered lethal wounds and bodily damages after which he was transported to the nearest medical facility for immediate care, but sadly, he did not survive the attack and passed away 48 hours later,precisely on Friday 30th December 2022.

Reacting to the sad occurrence,Adewole, the brother of the late peacemaker, actually sent a distress call to the security operatives, saying that Asojo,the deceased’s assistant hit his boss in the head with a stone after the deceased pleaded with him to let the case die down but be refused and did the unthinkable.

He added that,“I did not believe it until I saw Duro’s lifeless body at the mortuary.The accused was known all over the town to be the Personal Assistant to the deceased”.

Although,Asojo has now been dragged before a court magistrate after his detention on one count charge of murdering his boss.

In the meantime,the officiating judge, R.O. Yakubu, turned a deaf ear to all the pleas of the defendant regarding the case that violated sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, which was found in Cap 37 Vol. II Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The judge,Yakubu then postponed the hearing for the defendant’s case until Sunday,19th March 2023 for next hearing on the case,after which he passed down a directive for the accused to remain imprisoned at the Olokuta Correctional Centre untill words of advice come from the Department of Public Prosecutions.

