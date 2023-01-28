Ondo residents will reject APC, says ex-deputy governor.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The people of Ondo State are ready to support PDP candidates in the general elections, according to Mr. Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state.

Ajayi asserted that only the PDP could alter the nation’s perception, branding the All Progressives Congress, which is currently in power, as a dead political party with nothing beneficial to give the nation.

In the state’s Okitipupa Local Government Area, in the town of Okitipupa, he addressed at the Ondo South Senatorial District PDP campaign event.

The APC government, according to Ajayi, the PDP’s senatorial candidate in the district, has failed the country and must be removed from office in the general elections taking place next month.

At the gathering, Ajayi addressed a group of party members and said, “Our people are tired of the APC government, and we’re not worried about the problem of vote buying because it would not work in the Ondo South Senatorial District. The people in our country are determined to remove the APC from office.

“We all know that Ondo South supports the PDP, and our people are prepared to support all PDP candidates in every election because they won’t jeopardize their morals or liberties.

“We are aware of the issue facing our senatorial district, which is power, and we believe that God will use us to resolve it. We can tell you that energy would be restored in all the impacted areas if we choose the PDP, just allow us six months.

“I brought the 132 KVA substation to Okitipupa when I was deputy governor, but things haven’t been moving well since we left the government. Nevertheless, I want to reassure you—the entire Ondo South Senatorial District—that we will finish the job and make sure that the lights is on. To properly represent you in Abuja, we are heading there.

A former national vice chairman (South-West) of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, also addressed the crowd during the rally and declared, “We are one single family, indivisible, united, and we are moving ahead to win this election because the last seven and a half years of the APC government have been a very tragic experience for the people of Nigeria.

We will demonstrate this time that the PDP is strong in the Ondo South-Senatorial District. In Ondo South, Ondo State, and Nigeria as a whole, this represents the start of PDP’s victory.

The PDP Ondo South-Senatorial District Chairman, Mr. John Mafo, stated that the party’s goal was to overthrow the APC administration and free Nigerians from poverty.

He advised residents of the senatorial area to cast a sizable number of party ballots in the election.

However, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of the APC, reaffirmed that all of the party’s candidates will prevail in the polls. The election is ready to go.

We are not in a crisis, we are not split, and we are outperforming every other candidate in the elections, ” he continued.

