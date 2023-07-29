NEWS

Ondo lawmaker appoints 10 aides

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Ondo State House of Assembly

Olawunmi Fayemi-Obayelu, representing Ilaje Constituency 2 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, has appointed 10 aides.

In a statement she signed on Saturday in Okitipupa, Ondo State, Mrs Fayemi-Obayelu said that the appointment was considered after due consultation with leaders and other stakeholders in her constituency.

The appointees include Ebigbemi Bamidele as personal assistant;  Felix Lemadoro as special assistant on media and student affairs; Ayorinde Ijisemi, special assistant on special duties; Sunday Akinjo as special assistant on mobilisation, and Bosede Ogunyemi as special assistant on women affairs and mobilisation

The others are: Oluwatobi Mogbojuri, Oluwaseyi Ogungbure, Idowu Adepiti, Olumide Omotayo and Sunday Ogungbamila.

“After due consultation with leaders and other stakeholders across Ilaje Constituency 2, I am pleased to announce the following patriots as my aides and partners in progress.

“These appointments are based on knowledge, experience, personal qualities, hard work and absolute loyalty displayed by these men and woman of value,” she said.

Mrs Fayemi-Obayelu, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs, congratulated the appointees, and implored them to discharge their duties effectively.

“I pray that God Almighty will guide and protect you as you discharge of your responsibilities to the good people of Ilaje Constituency 2,” she said.

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Doctors reveals the reason why Erling Haaland is still growing even at 23

44 mins ago

I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners says they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

54 mins ago

Transfer: Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan, Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

1 hour ago

There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It Amucheazi

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button