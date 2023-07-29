Ondo lawmaker appoints 10 aides

Olawunmi Fayemi-Obayelu, representing Ilaje Constituency 2 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, has appointed 10 aides.

In a statement she signed on Saturday in Okitipupa, Ondo State, Mrs Fayemi-Obayelu said that the appointment was considered after due consultation with leaders and other stakeholders in her constituency.

The appointees include Ebigbemi Bamidele as personal assistant; Felix Lemadoro as special assistant on media and student affairs; Ayorinde Ijisemi, special assistant on special duties; Sunday Akinjo as special assistant on mobilisation, and Bosede Ogunyemi as special assistant on women affairs and mobilisation

The others are: Oluwatobi Mogbojuri, Oluwaseyi Ogungbure, Idowu Adepiti, Olumide Omotayo and Sunday Ogungbamila.

“After due consultation with leaders and other stakeholders across Ilaje Constituency 2, I am pleased to announce the following patriots as my aides and partners in progress.

“These appointments are based on knowledge, experience, personal qualities, hard work and absolute loyalty displayed by these men and woman of value,” she said.

Mrs Fayemi-Obayelu, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs, congratulated the appointees, and implored them to discharge their duties effectively.

“I pray that God Almighty will guide and protect you as you discharge of your responsibilities to the good people of Ilaje Constituency 2,” she said.

(NAN)