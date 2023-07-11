Ondo Gov Akeredolu extremely incapacitated, APC chair Adamu says

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has revealed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is in a state of “extreme incapacity.”

“We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the governor of Ondo state, who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery,” the APC leader stated.

Mr Adamu spoke on Monday while chairing a meeting with APC chairpersons across the country.

Mr Adamu, at the meeting, prayed for a speedy recovery of the hospitalised governor.

Mr Akeredolu applied for a 21-day medical leave on June 7 and was expected to return on July 6. He did not show up but wrote to the Ondo House of Assembly extending his leave.

Meanwhile, Mr Adamu also commented on President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list and how things are shaping up.

He stated that the president consulted extensively before putting out his ministerial list.

“The president has just started. And he is doing his extensive consultation before coming up with his nominees for ministers,” Mr Adamu said.