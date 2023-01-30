Ondo Federal Government alleged sales On Rotimi Akeredolu Multi Million Naira Chocolate Factory

Over the weekend, the government of Ondo provided an explanation regarding its position about the alleged sale to Rotimi Akeredolu of the multi-million naira chocolate factory in the Idanre region of the state .

Senator Ayo Akinyelure, a lawmaker from the Ondo Central Senatorial District , had stated that it was worth between N9 and N15 billion and that some of his were planning to sell it .

He said that the governor’s aides were trying to take advantage of his ill health to sell it for such a ridiculous price without going through the proper channels which is not good at all .

Mr. Akin Olotu, his Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture and Agribusiness , however, disputed his assertion during a briefing in Akure .

He, on the other hand, acknowledged the state government’s intention to sell it but clarified that the procedure had not yet been completed .

