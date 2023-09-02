Ondo Assembly to partner ex-lawmakers for result-oriented legislative duties

The Ondo House of Assembly has collaborated with former lawmakers in the state for better legislative duties that would accelerate the rapid development of every sector.

Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the Assembly, stated this on Friday in Akure while hosting members of the recently dissolved 9th Assembly and the current serving members of the 10th Assembly.

The speaker explained that the house organised the event to fastrack the socio-economic development of the state as well as promote fraternal relationship between former legislators and serving members.

“I was not only a member of the 9th Assembly, who served as the Deputy Majority Leader but also a major stakeholder in the activities of the Assembly,” he said.

“I have the strong belief that there is much that unites us as a body of former and serving lawmakers who were committed towards the development of the state,” he added.

He explained that the unique occasion was not only meant for merry-making, but to create a relaxed atmosphere through which as members of the same family, they could interact in a way to ventilate ideas that were positive to the development of the state.

He said being a speaker bestowed upon him an enormous task of leadership, adding that the handful of success thus far attained since his assumption of office was made possible by God and unwavering support of the lawmakers.

“Distinguished colleagues, the tasks ahead require that we all put our hands on the plough, trusting in God and man to see us through.

“There is always strength in unity. There is much we can achieve together as a body of lawmakers. l will continue to leverage on our collective strength and wisdom in our current drive to deliver the much needed democracy dividends to our people.

“My doors are open to advice and suggestions that would enhance our performance in office and by extension, register our names in the sand of time.

“To this extent, I want to state that this meeting will hold at intervals,” he said.

He promised that the get-together would be sustained to serve as an avenue to criss-cross opinions to move the state forward, urging that the opportunity should not be abused.

(NAN)