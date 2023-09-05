Once The Election Tribunal Delivers It’s Judgement On Merits, Everybody Will Be Happy – Kalu Kalu

Kalu Kalu, a Nigerian lawyer has come out to say that once the presidential election tribunal delivers its judgment on merit, every Nigerian will be happy with the verdict.

According to Kalu who appeared in an interview on AIT tonight, judgements have to be delivered based on merits and not on technicalities.

In his own words as seen on AIT tonight…

“The judgement must be delivered based on the merits of the cases, not technical justice. There’s this maxim that justice must not only be done but seen to be done. It’s all about substantial justice as against technical justice. Once the election tribunal handling the petitions delivers its judgement on merits, everybody will be happy, not on technicalities.”

“And there are a plethora of authorities that say our court should border more on substantial justice, not on technical justice. So by Wednesday, all Nigerians expect the tribunal to deliver substantial justice and nothing more.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 5:21

