Once The Election Tribunal Delivers It’s Judgement On Merits, Everybody Will Be Happy – Kalu Kalu

Once the presidential election tribunal issues its decision based on merit, every Nigerian will be satisfied with the outcome, according to Nigerian lawyer Kalu Kalu.

In an interview airing tonight on AIT, Kalu said that judges should rule based on merit rather than procedure.

As heard on tonight’s episode of AIT, in his own words…

“The decision must be based on the merits of the situation, not on the formalities of the law. One of the cardinal rules of justice is that it must be both administered and observed. Substantial justice, as opposed to just procedural justice, is of paramount importance. When the election tribunal hearing the petitions issues its decision based on the merits rather than on technicalities, everyone will be satisfied.

Our court, according to a large body of literature, should err on the side of substantial justice rather than technical justice. All Nigerians are counting on the tribunal to bring substantial justice on Wednesday.

