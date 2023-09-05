Once the Election Tribunal delivers Its judgement on merit, everybody will be happy – Kalu

Kalu Kalu, a lawyer from Nigeria, believes that if the judgment of the presidential election tribunal is fair, it will be acceptable to all Nigerians. He expressed this view during an interview on AIT, emphasizing the importance of making decisions based on the facts of the cases rather than technicalities.

According to Kalu, it is important for justice to not only be executed but also be seen as fair and equitable. He emphasized the importance of substantial justice rather than just following technicalities. Kalu is confident that if the election tribunal evaluates the petitions fairly and based on their merits, the Nigerian people will accept the outcome positively.

Kalu mentioned respected legal experts who support prioritizing fairness and justice over technicalities in the legal system. He highlighted the hope that the presidential election tribunal will deliver a judgment that is fair and equitable by the specified Wednesday deadline. Kalu’s comments demonstrate his belief that the judgment will be based on merit and substantial justice. He stressed the importance of fairness and transparency in ensuring that all Nigerians, regardless of their affiliations or positions, will accept the outcome.

“The judgement must be delivered based on the merits of the cases, not technical justice. There’s this maxim that justice must not only be done but seen to be done. It’s all about substantial justice as against technical justice. Once the election tribunal handling the petitions delivers its judgement on merits, everybody will be happy, not on technicalities. And there are a plethora of authorities that say our court should border more on substantial justice, not on technical justice. So by Wednesday, all Nigerians expect the tribunal to deliver substantial justice and nothing more.”

