Once elections have been held and a winner is announced, we must follow the Jonathan doctrine- Bruce

According to a news that was published by PM Nigeria online, it was reported that a former federal lawmaker and the founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, has advised Peter Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other 2023 presidential candidates to follow the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan doctrine by accepting defeat.

It was reported that Ben Bruce penned this advice after the Tribunal upheld the victory of Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress, APC.

While he was talking, he said, “Once elections have been held and a winner is announced, we must follow the Jonathan doctrine and accept the people’s verdict in the interest of democracy and the nation. Our elections don’t have to end in the courts. But now that we have found ourselves in this position, and the courts have spoken, let us put national interest above self-interest, accept the verdict, and move on so the nation can advance.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been duly elected as the President of Nigeria, and this judgment should put to rest any questions or doubts. I commend the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court for their exceptional handling of this challenging task. Ultimately, democracy has emerged victorious, and I extend my appreciation to both the President and his challengers.

Interestingly, this verdict coincides with the President’s one hundred days in office, during which we’ve witnessed significant, effective, and decisive actions. With this unnecessary uncertainty now resolved, we can look forward to even brighter days ahead.

Lastly, I urge supporters from all parties involved in this settled case to take recent events on our continent into consideration. Let us shape our words and actions to promote peace, progress, and prosperity in Nigeria as one united democratic nation under God.”

