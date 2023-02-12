This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Onanuga: Why I Deleted Tweet Accusing Peter Obi Of Receiving Land As Anambra Gov

The controversy surrounding Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and allegations of him accepting a piece of land during his tenure as governor of Anambra state, has taken a new turn.

Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, made headlines after alleging in a now-deleted tweet that Peter Obi had indeed received a piece of land from the state.

However, a Twitter user quickly fact-checked Onanuga’s claims, leading him to reveal the reason behind the deletion of his tweet. In a statement, Onanuga explained, “I deleted the tweet because I found another letter that superseded the land allocation. The fact was, Peter Obi was allotted a plot of land, but he rejected it. Stop making a mountain out of a molehill.”

Despite Peter Obi’s previous claims of never accepting any land from the state, Onanuga initially seemed to dispute this with his now-deleted tweet. However, the revelation of a subsequent letter showing that Peter Obi rejected the allotted land has only added to the complexity of the situation.

It remains to be seen what further developments may arise from this ongoing controversy, but for now, Onanuga’s admission of finding a letter superseding the land allocation and Peter Obi’s rejection of the plot serves as an important update in the narrative.

Content created and supplied by: Ambaz (via 50minds

News )

#Onanuga #Deleted #Tweet #Accusing #Peter #Obi #Receiving #Land #Anambra #GovOnanuga: Why I Deleted Tweet Accusing Peter Obi Of Receiving Land As Anambra Gov Publish on 2023-02-12 09:24:09