Onanuga Reacts To Video Of Ilorin Alfas Threatening A Traditional Worshipper To Leave Her Premises

In response to a video showing some Ilorin Alfas ordering a sèsé follower to leave her workplace, Bayo Onanuga, a former member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has spoken out.

Video of Muslim clerics storming a shop rented by a female Isese devotee in Ilorin, Kwara State, to intimidate and harass her was previously shared by the Punch paper.

A group of alfas, led by one Sala Ayodeji, barged into the store and threatened mayhem if the proprietor didn’t leave within eight days.

According to the Punch newspaper: “Numbering about 15, the clerics went on to yell out their demands, with one of them, at some point, threatening to destroy all the goods in the shop should the young lady not be quiet.”

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bayo Onanuga responded on Twitter, writing, “Misguided, stupid priests. They fail to remember that religious freedom is guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution. Let the woman take legal recourse to protect her basic rights and put an end to her attackers.

Former All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council Director of Media and Publicity Bayo Onanuga’s recent post on his verified Twitter handle has sparked a lively discussion among his many fans and followers.

