Onanuga Reacts To The Report Alleging That Containers Of Money Were Captured Leaving Tinubu’s House

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has frowned at the reports alleging that 8 containers loaded with the old naira notes were captured leaving the house of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu.

On Saturday, Daily Trust Hausa and Vanguard Hausa had made the posts on their Facebook pages claiming that 8 containers of old naira notes were captured leaving Tinubu’s house in Lagos to the bank, and the posts had generated a lot of mixed reactions from members of the public.

In his reaction, Bayo Onanuga described the reports as malicious and fake.

In the post he made on Twitter, he called out the platforms that made the reports, and that that it is unfortunate that such report which he described as a big lie was coming from them.

He said – “Daily Trust Hausa and Vanguard Hausa are spreading malicious fake news about some truckloads of money said to have been seized and linked with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The story is totally false and it is unfortunate reputable media houses are disseminating this big lie.”

What do you have to say about this? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#Onanuga #Reacts #Report #Alleging #Containers #Money #Captured #Leaving #Tinubus #HouseOnanuga Reacts To The Report Alleging That Containers Of Money Were Captured Leaving Tinubu’s House Publish on 2023-01-29 13:58:08