Onanuga Reacts As Court Of Appeal Debunks Rumours Of Justice Ugo’s Resignation Over Corruption

President Bola Tinubu’s media assistant Bayo Onanuga has urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to detain people uttering and disseminating false information on social media immediately.

Onanuga made this statement in response to the announcement made by the Court of Appeal to refute the rumour that a member of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) had resigned.

The information was referred to as false news by a high-ranking court official who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity and said that it was the product of malicious rumour mongers.

The source said that no member of the presidential election tribunal’s panel, including Justice Boloukuromo M. Ugo, had resigned.

Onanuga responded to the situation on Thursday in a tweet sent from his verified Twitter account, claiming that politics is to blame for the dissemination of the false news and its intended goal of weakening the country’s judiciary.

The presidential aide warned that if the police fail to take their responsibilities seriously and apply the cybercrime legislation, fake news would ruin the entire country.

His tweet partly read:

“We should all be worried by the reckless way some Nigerians are dishing and spreading fake news in the social media, with impunity.

“The Appeal Court, the Supreme Court have just debunked two of such malicious false news aimed at destroying our judiciary, all because of politics.

“The police should wake up to their duties. Our country has a Cybercrime law that deals with fake news. Let the police implement the law or else fake news will destroy our country.”

