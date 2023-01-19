On The Day Of Voting, I Can Decide To Go And Vote For Someone I Think Can Bring Succour To Me- Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed displeasure with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said has done nothing about the killing of his people by Fulani herdsmen. He said that he can decide not to do anything about the forthcoming presidential election, or just go and vote for any candidate whom he believes can bring succour to him and the people of his state.

It should be recalled that Governor Ortom is one of the five aggrieved PDP governors who have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party for some time now. The five governors popularly known as G-5 have been insisting on the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. They said that since the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku, is from the North, Ayu should step down for a Southerner to take over.

In the report which was made by Sahara Reporters, Ortom said that if the leadership of the party fails to resolve the issues with the G-5 governors, then they can go ahead and support any presidential candidate they want to.

He said – “So, for me, there are options in politics. I can decide to sit back and also turn a blind eye and not do anything at all. I can decide on the day of voting to go and vote for somebody I think can bring succour to me and my people. I can do that. So, but we have to be strategic. It’s not that we are not stuck. We know what to do. In the end, if the leadership or party is not able to come up with strategies that also help to bring us back into the fold, we can decide to say, ‘Okay, everybody, go and do the election according to the election’.”

