“On Several Occasions, I Was The One Holding The Cup For Tinubu Because He Has Health Issues” -Naja’atu

Naja’atu Muhammad, a former head of civil society organisations directorate of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has again taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Naja’atu Muhammad while speaking during an interview with Arise revealed that she had always been with Bola Tinubu since 2007 and she knows his weaknesses. She maintained that what she said about Tinubu not being able to hold a cup of tea is true. While Naja’atu continued speaking, she said, “On several occasions, I was the one holding cup for Tinubu because he has health issues.”

Naja’atu further noted that Tinubu is only concerned about himself and not the country. While speaking about the running mate of the presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, the former head of civil society organisations directorate of the APC said that Kashim Shettima cannot also be trusted because he has been linked with funding terrorism.

