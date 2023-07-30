NEWS

On Buhari’s Watch, Nigeria Has Been Destroyed, Anyone Talking About Repairing It Is A Liar- Farotimi

One of the labour party chieftains, Dele Farotimi has berated the previous administration of president Muhammadu Buhari for putting the country in Its present condition

It is no longer news that president Muhammadu Buhari was the president of the nation from 2015 to 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari handed over power to the present administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on may 29 after the latter was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council member took to his Twitter page on Sunday to comment on the previous administration of president Muhammadu Buhari thereby blaming it for all the things that are currently happening

He said that the administration has destroyed the nation beyond repair and anyone talking about repairing it is a liar. He said it can be reimagined and thereafter anchored on equity and justice

