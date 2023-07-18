Omisore Would Bounce Back; It Was The Same Tinubu That Paved Way For Him To Be Secretary – Sumner Sambo

A Political Commentator, Sumner Sambo, has hinted that the immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, might be called back to serve; after he revealed that it was President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who ensured that he became the National Secretary in the first place.

The Political Commentator had said, “Omisore has to go, but i am telling you that he would bounce back because he belongs to the same political family; and it was the same Tinubu that paved way for Iyiola Omisore to emerge as National Secretary of the party.”

Sambo, who appeared on Arise Television, hinted that Omisore might be called back to serve. According to him, President Tinubu, who purportedly influenced Omisore’s resignation and that of Adamu, belongs to the same political family with the former Secretary. He went further to reveal that it was President Tinubu who paved way for the former National Secretary to serve in the NWC.

Sambo had earlier suggested that Tinubu influenced Omisore’s resignation in order not to raise alarm that he never wanted Adamu as the Chairman. He maintained that President Tinubu does not really want to have Adamu as the Chairman of the party. He recounted how some reports suggested that Adamu did not release funds for Tinubu’s campaign, even though the constitution of the party made provisions for that.

Sambo said it was clear that President Tinubu had political issues with Adamu, but Omisore had to go too in order not to raise alarm.

