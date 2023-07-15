Omisore: Akeredolu To Resume Soon

According to the Nation paper, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains hopeful about the imminent resumption of duties by Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State.

Omisore conveyed his confidence in the governor’s return after a well-deserved period of rest and urged everyone to offer prayers instead of worrying. During his meeting with the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, in Akure, Omisore expressed these sentiments.

The National Secretary of the APC, during his visit, expressed his solidarity and lamented the unfortunate alteration in the intent and prayers of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He emphasized that the National Chairman had never implied the governor’s incapacity and clarified that the purpose of the visit was to clarify any misunderstanding arising from Adamu’s statement.

Mr. Chairman simply encouraged individuals to fervently pray for the speedy recovery of your esteemed governor without implying any form of incapacitation.

Consequently, our purpose for this visit is to reiterate the stance of the national secretariat, emphasizing that our prayers were solely intended for the swift recovery of Arakunrin Akeredolu SAN and nothing more, Omisore stated.

Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Chairman of Ondo APC, refuted the suggestion that there was a crisis within the party’s state chapter. He affirmed that the party remained united under the leadership of Akeredolu, leaving no room for discord.

In a similar vein, Acting Governor Ayedatiwa urged journalists to consistently verify information to prevent causing embarrassment and disseminating misleading facts.

