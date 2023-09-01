Olusegun Obasanjo made Bola Ige minister for justice, Bola Ige never left AD for PDP – Chuks Ohuegbe

Chuks Ohuegbe, the Director of Publication at the Pilot newspaper, recently talked about an interesting historical example involving former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the late Chief Bola Ige. He shared this during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, where he was asked to respond to Nyesom Wike’s statement about his affiliation with the PDP and his support for Tinubu.

According to Chuks Ohuegbe, Nyesom Wike expressed his thoughts honestly, and he has been saying similar things for about the past 12 to 15 months. Chuks himself has been discussing on air that the leaders of the PDP misunderstood Wike’s perspective. The reason for this, Chuks explained, is that the constitution serves as a binding set of rules, and the PDP’s constitution stipulates that political power should shift from the north to the south. He pointed out that Wike’s argument has consistently been that it’s now the southern region’s turn to hold power. Chuks clarified that Wike has maintained that he is still a member of the PDP, but he responded to a call from Tinubu to work with him.

Chuks Ohuegbe drew a parallel from history, mentioning that similar situations have occurred before. In 1999, during Obasanjo’s presidency, the Alliance for Democracy (AD) was an opposition party, yet Obasanjo appointed Chief Bola Ige as the minister of Justice. What’s interesting is that Bola Ige remained a member of the AD and didn’t switch to the PDP despite the appointment.

Ohuegbe talked about how Nyesom Wike’s statements are consistent with what he has been saying for a while. Chuks pointed out that Wike’s perspective revolves around the idea that it’s the south’s turn to hold power as per the PDP’s constitution. Chuks also mentioned a historical incident where Obasanjo appointed someone from an opposing party to a significant position without them changing parties.

He said, “This is not the first time this has happened, Don’t forget, in 1999, when Obasanjo was the President, AD was the opposition party but Obasanjo made Chief Bola Ige minister of Justice & Bola Ige never left AD for PDP”.

