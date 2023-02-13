Oluremi Tinubu, Nana Shettima And Wives Of APC Governors Storm Sokoto For Campaign [Photos]

Her Execellency, The wife of the former Lagos State Governor And APC Presidential Candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu Alongside wives of the APC Governors paid a visit to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

It was gathered that the group of women had a wonderful moment together with several fruitful discussion about the betterment of Nigeria.

According to a report, the delegation purposely went to Kick Off the Presidential campaign of the all progressive congress across the state.

Speaking earlier today, Mrs Tinubu said the APC will provide basic infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

She added that women will be provided with jobs and good medical health care.

In his remark, Senator Wamakko thanked and appreciate Mrs Tinubu for her Kind gestures.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the member Tinubu/Shettima support group and other social media platforms, Kindly visit the page to read more. Thank you very much.

Content created and supplied by: KappaNews (via 50minds

News )

#Oluremi #Tinubu #Nana #Shettima #Wives #APC #Governors #Storm #Sokoto #Campaign #PhotosOluremi Tinubu, Nana Shettima And Wives Of APC Governors Storm Sokoto For Campaign [Photos] Publish on 2023-02-13 21:18:09