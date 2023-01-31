NEWS

Oluremi Tinubu, Nana Shettima And Wife Of APC Governors Storm Kebbi, Holds Town Hall Meeting [Photo]

The women’s wing of the APC in Kebbi State hosted its first presidential Town Hall meeting in the capital city of Birnin Kebbi.

In attendance were the Wife of the APC Presidential Candidate H.E Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Wife of Vice Presidential candidate H.E Nana Shettima, wife of Speaker Federal Republic of Nigeria Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamilla, First Lady of Imo state Chioma Uzodimma, wife of Sokoto State APC Gubernatorial Candidate Hajiya Fatima Aliyu amongst others.

It was gathered that the Town hall meeting was organized to facilitate closer engagement and exchange of ideas across various sectors of women development such as entrepreneurship, health, agriculture, politics etc.

In response to questions, Mrs Tinubu emphasized the need for respect and unity among diverse traditions and religions.

She promised to put incentives in place to encourage children to go back to school. While answering a question on health, Senator Tinubu reflected back to Ilera Eko- the successful Lagos state health insurance scheme which can be replicated nation wide.

While speaking on the issue of gender violence, she expressed delight the laws are now in place in all but one state.

Mrs Tinubu said she will place more emphasis on advocacy to implement the laws and work to see perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

Source: This story was published on the verified facebook account of the wife of Kebbi State Governor and founder Medicaid, Doctor Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

