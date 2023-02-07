Oluremi Tinubu, Nana Shettima And Chioma Uzodimma Attend Town Hall Meeting In Abuja [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a report, The Presidential Campaign Council Women Wing held a Town hall Meeting with various Nigerian Women at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting was hosted by the Honourable Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajia Ramatu Aliyu, Ph.D.

Speaking during the occasion, the Wife of the APC Presidential Candidate, H.E. Oluremi Tinubu OON, expressed her determination to ensure the need for women groups across the country to collaborate and speak together with one voice to be able to set the agenda and change the narrative.

She added that Asiwaju, if elected, will accommodate women in terms of social inclusion, political empowerment, job creation, and sustained innovation.

Source: This story was published on the verified facebook account of the Chief Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma, The First Lady, Imo State, and Founder, Good Hope Flourish Foundation, Kindly visit the page to read more.

