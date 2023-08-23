Oluremi Assures Nigerians that President Tinubu’s Administration is Committed to Nation’s Progress

The First Lady of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has stated that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for the country.

Remi Tinubu, a former First Lady of Lagos State and immediate past federal lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the red chamber of the national assembly conveyed this viewpoint during her reception of Wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President of the Defence and President of the Defence and Police Wives Association, Mrs. Oghogho Musa, in Abuja today.

As reported by Channels Television, Oluremi Tinubu, while hosting her guests, conveyed to Nigerians: “We have the best interests of this nation at heart, and we ask for your patience.”

Furthermore, the First Lady remarked, “We will require your various organizations’ assistance from time to time, particularly to engage women in your respective communities, to assure them of our sincere intentions for this nation. We ask for their patience and believe that despite the challenges we face, there is always hope.”

She continued, stating, “We are striving for a stronger Nigeria, a legacy that our children and future generations will appreciate. We want to leave behind a Nigeria where we can identify as proud citizens, working together for the betterment of our nation and the enhancement of its prosperity.”

Ifey_communication (

)