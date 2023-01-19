“Olubadan and I share a lot of history as political associates” -Atiku says as he visits Olubadan

As part of the necessary preparation towards the forthcoming general election which is scheduled for next month, each presidential candidates are still the business of organizing campaigns and visiting some notable and worthy leaders.

Just recently, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party and former vice presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have just taken to his verified twitter page to reveal the prominent Yoruba Monarch that just received he and his team in Oyo State.

On his page, he said “Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and I share a lot of history as friends and as political associates. I consider it more fitting to lead my team to pay him a courtesy visit at his palace upon arriving in Ibadan earlier today.”

Recall that Oba Lekan Balogun is a well known politician and popular PDP member before his installation as Olubadan in 2020. However, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made it known that himself and the king has shared different memories as friends in the past.

In his concluding tweet, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appreciated the King for the hospitality, he said “I am very thankful for the usual warm reception he and his chiefs accorded us. Thank you, Kabiesi”

