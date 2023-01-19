NEWS

“Olubadan and I share a lot of history as political associates” -Atiku says as he visits Olubadan

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 347 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

“Olubadan and I share a lot of history as political associates” -Atiku says as he visits Olubadan

As part of the necessary preparation towards the forthcoming general election which is scheduled for next month, each presidential candidates are still the business of organizing campaigns and visiting some notable and worthy leaders.

Just recently, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party and former vice presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have just taken to his verified twitter page to reveal the prominent Yoruba Monarch that just received he and his team in Oyo State.

On his page, he said “Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and I share a lot of history as friends and as political associates. I consider it more fitting to lead my team to pay him a courtesy visit at his palace upon arriving in Ibadan earlier today.”

Recall that Oba Lekan Balogun is a well known politician and popular PDP member before his installation as Olubadan in 2020. However, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made it known that himself and the king has shared different memories as friends in the past.

In his concluding tweet, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appreciated the King for the hospitality, he said “I am very thankful for the usual warm reception he and his chiefs accorded us. Thank you, Kabiesi”

What is your take on this?

Content created and supplied by: Gistking03 (via 50minds
News )

#Olubadan #share #lot #history #political #associates #Atiku #visits #Olubadan”Olubadan and I share a lot of history as political associates” -Atiku says as he visits Olubadan Publish on 2023-01-19 14:41:18



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

2023 Polls: ‘ Obi Will Win 25% In Over 24 States In A Fair Presidential Election.

6 mins ago

Video: Mammoth Crowd Chant ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits The Chief Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna

7 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

17 mins ago

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button