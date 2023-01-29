Old politicians will back Obi, But some in the business world will work against him—Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, encouraged Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to focus more on the north and educate his supporters about PVC collection because the majority of young people won’t be able to vote for him.

Primate Ayodele discussed the concerns they would be experiencing prior to the election and how they could overcome the difficulties in a statement released by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin.

According to him, “Peter Obi still needs to work well in the northern area, he should not be carried away by the crowd. He will gain the support of old politicians towards the election but some in the business world will work against him. Majority of the youths clamouring for him will not come out to vote, he should still work very well on those that have PVC and can vote for him. Let him sensitize them well on the PVC otherwise not all the youths following him will vote for him.’’

Content created and supplied by: ISREALBLOG (via 50minds

News )

