“Old Notes Will Be Valid Long After Emefiele Will No Longer Be Valid As CBN Governor” – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former leader of the All Progressive Party (APC) and the former governor of the state of Edo, has said that if Tinubu prevails in the general election on Saturday, Godwin Emefiele will be seize as the head of the central bank. He said that many of them had refused to return their money to the banks because of the Asiwaju’s plans to reintroduce the old notes into circulation.

Image Source: Nigerian Tribune.

Speaking during his campaign in Edo state, Oshiomhole claimed that the CBN governor is required to obey the Supreme Court’s ruling rather than even that of President Muhammadu Buhari. He emphasized that the legislation applied to all state residents equally and that the position of the president was not an exception.

The former governor stated that: “I, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole declare that the Old notes remain legal tender. It will be valid long after Emefiele will no longer be valid as CBN governor. If he refuses to validate the money, we will validate it by ourselves. We are not tenants on this land, we are not slaves of those in government. We must obey the Supreme Court. The Seven judges of the Supreme Court have given a directive in which any government should follow. If the CBN governor does not obey Supreme Court, it’s only a matter of time before he will be jailed”.

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this post.

Content created and supplied by: HealthyMe360 (via 50minds

News )

#Notes #Valid #Long #Emefiele #Longer #Valid #CBN #Governor #Oshiomhole”Old Notes Will Be Valid Long After Emefiele Will No Longer Be Valid As CBN Governor” – Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-20 11:05:09