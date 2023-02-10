Old Notes: We’ll Obey Supreme Court Ruling, Says FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said the Federal Government would obey the supreme court order restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10, according to a report released today by ThisDay.

It will be recalled that the apex court in its ruling on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 suspended the February 10 deadline on the old naira notes which expires today, February 10, 2023, based on the past report.

Furthermore, speaking on Thursday, in an interview on Arise TV, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami confirmed this in a statement to the public. Malami said “the government was hopeful that the ex parte ruling which expires on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, would be upturned, as he said the FG would obey the ruling of the Supreme Court suspending the February 10 deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the exchange of naira notes”, based on the report.

More so, the Attorney General of the Federation noted that the decision of the government to obey the Supreme Court order on the naira deadline was based on the respect that the administration have for the rule of law. He however said “Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to decide on the matter in the first instance and CBN, which is a necessary party to the issue, was not joined, adding that when you talk of monetary policy, CBN is an indispensable and necessary party in the matter”, based on the report.

Similarly, Malami said “there is no doubt that the ruling of the Supreme Court, regardless of the circumstance, is binding and within the context of the spirit of the rule of law, so the issue of disobedience to the ruling of the Supreme Court is out of it. He said the FG agreed wholeheartedly that we are bound by it and we will comply by it, said Malami, according to the report.

Meanwhile, according to DAILY POST, Malami said the Federal Government would take necessary steps to set aside the interim order.

