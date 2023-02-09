Old Notes: Matawalle Defends Suit Against FG, Says Critics Are Misguided

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Bello Mattawalle of Zamfara State has defended the suit that he and Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) filed against the Federal Government over the naira redesign.

Dailytrust paper reported that; the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which redesigned the naira, had fixed January 31 as the deadline of the old notes to be legal tender.

However, the apex bank and government were put under a lot of pressure, and the deadline was moved to February 10. Godwin Emefiele stated last week that the apex bank was not thinking about extending the deadline.

President Buhari had a meeting with the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to discuss the matter, and he requested them to give him seven days to look into it.

But in order to challenge the CBN, the governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states went to court.

A seven-member panel presided over by Justice John Okoro issued a decision on Wednesday stopping the Federal Government’s action.

The governors’ actions drew praise from some people and criticism from others.

In response, Matawalle said he was sure that the action and victory before the court were either misinformed or blinded by political chauvinism in a statement that his Special Adviser on Media, Zailani Bappa, made on his behalf.

According to Matawalle, “I and my counterparts from the states of Kaduna and Kogi considered it imperative to seek the Supreme Court in order to prevent Nigeria’s economy from degenerating further into disaster.

The agonising anguish that the average Nigerian is going through due to the lack of both the old and new naira notes would also be relieved by our action.

“Common sense dictates that before the old naira notes are deemed unlawful, the CBN and commercial banks must make the new notes available for use in regular business transactions.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in this case was the most effective way to deal with the current issue and its imminent implications at the time.

“At this crucial juncture in our transition, it is only patriotic for all of us to set political considerations aside and focus on the issues at hand so that together, we can cross the bridge ahead of us,” the statement reads.

Sanisalma33 (

)