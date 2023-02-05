Old Notes Deadline: Why Are The APC Governors Visiting Buhari Over The Naira Redesign? – Ben Bruce

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Nigerian senator, Ben Murray Bruce has reacted following a meeting that was held between President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors in the APC over the new Naira redesign policy. Ben Bruce while responding to meeting asked why these governors didn’t meet the president when civil servants were being owed and when the ASUU strike was on. He then revealed that he was in support of the decision made by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He said “But why are the APC Governors visiting Buhari over the Naira redesign? How many times did they visit Buhari when they refused to pay salaries of civil servants? When 3 million students were at home over ASUU strike, they did not visit. Emefiele is on track. I support him!”

Recall that the old notes submission deadline which was originally supposed to end by 31st of January was extended to 10th of February with an additional 7 days grace. The membership of the House of Representatives as well as some APC chieftains have vehemently opposed the new deadline, asking for six months extension. Recently, a meeting was held between President Buhari and some APC Governors with regards to the policy.

