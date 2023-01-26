Old Notes Deadline: It Is Looking Like The Voice Of Jacob With The Hand Of Esau – Ben Bruce

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Nigerian senator, Ben Murray Bruce has reacted to the new threat issued by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to the governor of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. The speaker had threatened to invoke the provisions of section 89(D) of the 1999 Constitution as amended so as to persuade the appearance of the CBN governor before the House of Reps . This was coming days after the House asked for the extension.

In reaction to the threat, former senator Ben Bruce said “The bench warrant issued by the House of Representatives against the Governor of the CBN is not only unwarranted, but coming after yesterday’s threats against him, it is looking more like the voice of Jacob, but the hand of Esau. Nothing, absolutely nothing must derail the election”.

The deadline for the old notes has been an issue of concern with the members of the House of Representatives citing poor electricity and fewer banks in rural areas as one of the reasons they want the date extended. They had called for the appearance of the CBN governor at the house but so far he hasn’t gone.

