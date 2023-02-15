Old Notes Deadline: I Wish Nigerians Can Adopt Ganduje’s Style – Malcom Omirhobo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular human rights activist and lawyer, Malcom Omirhobo has taken to his official twitter page to react to the deadline of the old notes submission initiated by the CBN. He said he hopes Nigerians can emulate the actions of the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje who recently closed down a supermarket for refusing to accept the old Naira notes from its customers.

He said “Ganduje to sanction banks, business owners refusing to accept old Naira notes. I wish Nigerians can adopt Ganduje style. We can actually shut down supermarkets, filling stations, bar, restaurants and other business places that refuse to accept the old Naira notes”.

Recall that the new Naira policy has been a topic of debate for sometime now with some governors and political figures asking the federal government to extend the deadline to June over unavailability of the new notes. The governors have gone as far as taking the matter to the Supreme Court which ruled that the whole Naira policy should be suspended. But contrary to the Supreme court’s ruling, the CBN has insisted that the new notes were no longer accepting, stressing that the February 10th deadline is still effective. This has led to several business owners and banks refusing to accept the old notes from customers. Consequently, some state governments are now penalizing these business owners and banks as they claim they’re disobeying Supreme Court order. Malcom Omirhobo believes what the governors are doing is right and hope that others follow.

