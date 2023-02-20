This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Note Deadline: A Northern governor changed N1.6B to Niger Republic currency -Mahdi

Atika Ajanah, claims that she, “When the opposition is there, the policy leaves us exposed. I was recently in Ekene and was trying to talk to some people about the APC when they said, “No, we are not voting for you. We have heard that you put us through this hardship and that if you come in, you are going to inflict more hardship on us.” I responded, “No, it is not true. Was it Tinubu who implemented the policy?” He is completely ignorant of it.”

In an interview with Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Monday, Mahdi asserted that as of last Friday, a northern governor had directed the withdrawal of six billion naira from one of the state local government accounts and that a sizable portion of the funds had been converted into the “CFA Franc,” which is the equivalent of the currency of the neighbouring country.

He said: “There is a governor who just last Friday authorised the withdrawal of 6.4 billion naira from a joint local government account for the entire state to what end? to buy 500,000 pieces of clothing (wrapper) and 500,000 5kg bags of packaged rice, 500,000 packs of bath soap, 32 trucks of NPK fertiliser, 32 trucks of Uria fertiliser, and a shopping list.

He then bought Nigerien CFA currency for 1.6 billion naira. Whose benefit? The President was fighting against the very same practice of buying votes. Here, we are speaking to a state in the north that shares a border with the Niger Republic. As this occurred just last Friday and I continue to maintain that I have sources, it is not just a guess.

