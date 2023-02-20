This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naria Notes: Fashola Disagrees With Keyamo, Says President’s Action Not Contempt Of S’Court

In contrast to a recent remark by the Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the old N200 be recirculated until April 10, 2023, while the old N500 and N1,000 cease to be legal tender, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), argued at the weekend that the president’s directive was not a direct affront to the Supreme Court.

According to Thisday, speaking on Television Continental, the former Lagos State governor stated that the president only took the action to help alleviate the suffering of Nigerians who were becoming unintended victims of the policy. He explained that President Buhari acknowledged that certain issues were being litigated in court. So he thought he was being safe by saying, “Okay, before you decide these matters in court, may I just provide some middle ground, so that the country is burning, there are riots everywhere, so let me just try and provide some succor for people,” while acknowledging the matters were in court. “Now, if I had to advise him, I would have advised him differently. I would have advised him to follow the terms of the Supreme Court’s order. For the time being, all notes should circulate. For the time being, all old notes should circulate alongside new notes, as ordered by the Supreme Court”.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, with less than a week until the presidential and National Assembly elections, the G-5 governors, led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, have failed to agree on a presidential candidate. Governor Wike, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, and their counterparts from Abia, Enugu, and Oyo states, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Seyi Makinde, had formed the G-5 to express their displeasure with Iyorchia Ayu’s continued tenure as Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman.

Content created and supplied by: Samogs2003



