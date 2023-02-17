This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Nairanotes Remain Legal Tender In Kaduna- El-Rufai

In a direct challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai asked residents of the state to accept old N500 and N1000 bills as legal tender.

Mr. El-Rufai made the directive in a broadcast to the people of the state on Thursday night.

In the program, Mr. El-Rufai described the policy of the naira redesign as a weapon of the ruling party members and close allies of President Buhari determined to prevent the presidential candidate of the Progressive Congress party (APC), Bola Tinubu, from winning the February 25th election.

Describing the policy as “nonsense”, Mr El-Rufai said it has caused countless hardships for ordinary citizens of the state, who he sees as victims of the policy.

“The sad reality is that the victims of these senseless policies are the people who voted for us. It is their happiness that is at stake. Many of our compatriots find themselves in a situation where the money they deposit in the bank is literally confiscated, depriving them of their ability to buy food and basic necessities. Our merchants can’t sell as much as they used to because their customers don’t have access to their hard-earned money,” he said.

He said President Buhari was deceived by the leadership of the Central Bank when he accepted the story that the policy was intended to control politicians who hoard huge amounts of money to buy votes in elections.

The governor also said the policy was orchestrated by some members of the ruling party, who lost the party’s presidential primaries and are now trying to frustrate the party and its candidates. party. “It is important for the people of Kaduna State, and indeed Nigeria, to know that contrary to public statements and obvious good intentions, this policy was drafted and sold to the President by the officials lost outright in the primaries in June 2022.

“After Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as a candidate in June 2022 and subsequently chose none of them as his companion, this monetary policy is designed to ensure that the candidate for the APC presidency will be stripped of what he claims is “huge war chest,” he said.

As a result, Mr. El-Rufai ordered residents of the state to continue to accept N500 and N1000 bills as legal tender.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all old and new banknotes will remain legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise,” he said.

“Therefore, I urge all residents of Kaduna State to continue using the old and new tickets without fear. The Kaduna State Government and its agencies should seal off any establishment that refuses to accept old banknotes as a legal means of payment and prosecute the owners. If necessary, we will take other successive measures as required by law.

Mr. Buhari’s directive clearly violated the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria which stated that old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes must be legally tender until a decision is made on a lawsuit filed by Mr. Mr. El-Rufai and several states governors.

