Old Naira: Your Loot Now Completely Useless, Kwankwaso Taunts APC Govs Criticising Buhari

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), has knocked the All Progressive Congress (APC) governors criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over naira redesign policy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which introduced the policy last year had fixed January 31 as deadline for spending old N200, N500 and N1000 notes in public.

This had caused a great deal of discussion. The apex bank postponed the deadline by 10 days in response to significant pressure.

A few governors from the ruling party asked the president for help, and he advised them to give him seven days to act.

Nonetheless, three APC governors filed a lawsuit against the naira redesign strategy at the supreme court three days after their meeting with Buhari.

The CBN was told not to follow the deadline by the court, but its governor, Godwin Emefiele, claimed there was no need to change it.

Buhari agreed with the court’s orders in part by extending the deadline for N200 notes and announcing that the old N500 and N1000 notes were no longer valid forms of payment.

This had sparked indignation across the country. Governors from the ruling party joined the chorus of people who blasted Buhari for the situation.

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna, urged citizens to defy Buhari’s order while Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State claimed the naira redesign strategy was intended to stifle Nigeria’s democracy.

Among those who announced that the old N500 and N1000 notes were still valid in their states were Governors Dapo Abidoun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

In response to the events, Kwankwaso expressed his dismay at the behaviour of the APC governors.

“On the one side, we expected the governors (governors) would seize all the billions from government buildings and so on. Yet each state has banks branches, and in some states, the national headquarters of those banks.

I was startled to learn that these same governors had been disrespecting and abusing their superiors. I had no idea that some of them would go so far as to trash Buhari.

“On the one hand, I was shocked that the information was becoming public, and we started to question what was wrong with them. Perhaps the EFCC was correct to claim that certain governors are hoarding billions of naira in their estates all over the nation.

“I believe the reason they are upset is because the policy has rendered the money that was stolen absolutely meaningless.

We are thus really pleased with the federal government since the money they have collected is now entirely null and void.

At a NNPP event, Kwankwaso said, “I think all agencies should keep an eye on that, and I want to assure you that our party is going to help the Federal Government, especially on election day. Please tell all NNPP members to join EFCC, to join the police, and other security agencies that wherever they see try to buy votes, please stop them.”

