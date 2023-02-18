Old Naira Notes: What I Would Do To El-Rufai If I And Peter Obi Were In Power -Yusuf Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The directives by El-Rufai to the people of Kaduna State to keep using the old 500 and 1000 naira notes despite the declaration by the president that they’re no longer legal tenders have stirred dozens of mixed reactions.

The Labour Party’s vice president candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed was speaking on a recent interview with Arise TV news when he was asked to share his opinion about how he would react if the situation with El-Rufai happened under the presidency of himself and Peter Obi.

Reacting to the question, Yusuf Datti said;

“I will immediately summon the AGF, obtain full legal interpretation of the kind of immunity that the state governors have, is it only criminal or it includes treason. And if it doesn’t include treason I can assure you that El-Rufai would be placed under arrest immediately and served justice immediately.”

