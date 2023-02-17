This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Notes Remain a Legal Tender -Jigawa State Government.

The government of Jigawa state has come out openly to say that the old 200,500 and 1,000 notes still remain a legal tender in the state .

According to the commissioner for sports and youth development , Ibrahim Mamsa , the old currencies are still legal and valid for daily transactions in the state pending the determination of the suit filed by different state governments in the supreme Court. A matter who’s determination has been adjourned until the 22 February ,2023 .

The government has come out to openly urge the citizens of the state to carry out their dealings with the old currencies as the case is still in the court .

It is believed that the step being taken by the government is to alleviate the harsh condition being experienced by the masses with the introduction of the new currencies .

The policy has caused ripples in the polity since it’s introduction by the present administration. Some states have experienced uneasiness and protests over the new Naira policy .

Some individuals have also expressed the opinion that for the policy to be more effective , all the currencies should function pari- passu until the former notes go into extinction ; given the inadequate supply of the new notes

On the 16th February , 2023 , President Buhari delivered a speech to explain the reasons for the new policy and measures taken to make it’implementation less cumbersome on Nigerians.

Content created and supplied by: Torilevel (via 50minds

News )

