Old Naira Notes: Kenneth Okonkwo Blasts El-Rufia, Reveals Why APC, PDP Dragged Buhari To Court

Nollywood actor and Labor Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council spokesman Kenneth Okonkwo has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party of rejecting President Buhari’s naira reform policy ahead of a Supreme Court inquiry (PDP) that denounced the governor. Naija reports that in an interview with the DailyTrust Politics program, the LP chief said the governor is fighting politics for selfish gain.

Citing the insecurity in Kaduna state, the actor said many people had been slaughtered and killed by bandits, but Governor Nasir El-Rufai said in court that the state was so insecure that the federal government did not challenge the government.

According to him, safety and welfare are seen as the government’s primary responsibilities to its citizens, but the Kaduna government has failed.

He added that the APC and PDP governors want the federal government to stop further implementation of the naira conversion policy for political and financial reasons.

