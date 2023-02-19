Old Naira Notes: I Disagree With The Decision Of Buhari And Agree With The Supreme Court -Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo State and the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole has also lambasted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to go against the decision of the supreme court to allow Nigerians to continue to spend the old naira notes as the legal tenders in Nigeria.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast few days ago announced that the only legal tender among the old naira notes is N200 and Nigerians can continue to spend it till April 10th, while the N500, and N1000 remains illegal.

However, Adams Oshiomhole who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) while addressing APC supporters at Ward 5, Akoko-Edo LGA, Edo State on Saturday evening, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not above the law and he should have respected the rules of the law. He added that the supreme court surpasses the order of Buhari and as he result, he disagrees with Buhari and agrees with the decision of the supreme court. “I disagree with the decision of Buhari and agree with the supreme court”.

He continued, “I will not support a government that is backing the CBN for people to exploit people. I’m not a party to that arrangement. Buhari must obey the law, I will not support a President that is against the Supreme court order and the law. It is the law that brought him to power so if he says it is only 200 naira that we can withdraw and the law says no that the old money should remain valid, he has to follow what the Supreme court says”.

He also added that there’s nothing that the Buhari-led administration can do with his life because he can only die once.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Notes #Disagree #Decision #Buhari #Agree #Supreme #Court #OshiomholeOld Naira Notes: I Disagree With The Decision Of Buhari And Agree With The Supreme Court -Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-19 09:51:12