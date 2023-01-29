This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Notes: House C’ttee Rejects CBN Extension, Says Position Of Law Sacrosanct

Despite the 10 day extension for the swapping of old naira notes, the members of the Nigerian House of Representatives have continued to insist that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele must appear before the Adhoc committee set up by the House to investigate the new monetary policy from CBN.

In the report on Daily Trust, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, in his reaction to the extension, said that the extension is not the solution as they want the CBN governor to appear before them, or else they will still go ahead to issue his arrest warrant.

The House of Rep member said that the CBN governor must comply with sections 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act.

In his words, he said: “The 10-day extension for the exchange of the old naira notes is not the solution: We as a legislative committee with a constitutional mandate of the house, would only accept clear compliance with section 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act and nothing more.”

“Nigeria as a developing economy and a nascent democracy must respect the principle of the rule of law. And the House would go ahead to sign arrest warrant to compel the CBN Governor to appear before the Adhoc committee.”

It would be recalled that the House of Rep Adhoc committee had invited Emefiele two times and the CBN governor has failed to honour the two invitations.

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

