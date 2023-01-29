This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Notes: House Committee Rejects CBN Deadline Extension, Says Position Of Law Sacrosanct

The ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on new naira re-design and naira swap policy has rejected the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 10-day extension for the exchange of old naira notes.

The CBN imposed a deadline of January 31 for the exchange of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes. Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, stated on Sunday that President Muhammadu buhari authorized a deadline extension till February 10.

The ad hoc committee, chaired by the leader of the House, the Honorable Alhassan Ado Doguwa, swiftly rejected the extension and insisted that the CBN must comply with sections 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act. Recall that the House created the ad hoc committee to investigate the problem during its Tuesday session, in response to Nigerians’ concerns.

Doguwa stated, “The 10-day extension for the exchange of the old naira notes is not the solution. As a legislative committee with a constitutional mandate from the house, we will only accept compliance with section 20 subsections 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act and nothing else. “As a developing economy and a democracy in its infancy, Nigeria must respect the rule of law. In addition, the House would proceed to sign an arrest warrant compelling the CBN Governor to appear before the Ad hoc committee.”

He stated that, under his leadership, the committee would continue to work until the needs of Nigerians were met in conformity with the laws of the land. Doguwa described the extension as merely a political ploy to further deceive Nigerians and worsen their economic and social well-being. He stated that the CBN governor must appear before or risk being arrested based on legislative writs signed by the honorable speaker on Monday.

In addition, he stated that the program has the potential to undermine the upcoming national elections. “Security agencies and their operations, particularly at the state level, are typically funded by cash advances and direct table payments of allowances to operatives during elections,” he explained.

