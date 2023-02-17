NEWS

Old Naira Notes: ‘Ganduje And Co Don’t Care About You’ – Buhari’s Aide Drops Bombshell

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 42 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Notes: ‘Ganduje And Co Don’t Care About You’ – Buhari’s Aide Drops Bombshell

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant for digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, has outraged Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his counterpart, Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision accused as. El-Rufai previously refuted President Buhari’s remarks from Muhammadu on Thursday morning’s national broadcast, according to Naija News.

Nigerian leaders had argued that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Naira restructuring policy was effective. Buhari stated that only old N200 notes will be accepted for trading until April 10, while old N500 and N1000 notes will remain prohibited, as previously announced by Apex Bank.

However, in a national address Thursday night, Governor El-Rufai said all old naira notes in Kaduna will remain legal tender until the Nigerian Supreme Court makes another ruling. The Kano state government has also asked business owners in the state to reject old naira notes and risk losing their business licenses or being sanctioned.

Content created and supplied by: Africa_Eagle (via 50minds
News )

#Naira #Notes #Ganduje #Dont #Care #Buharis #Aide #Drops #BombshellOld Naira Notes: ‘Ganduje And Co Don’t Care About You’ – Buhari’s Aide Drops Bombshell Publish on 2023-02-17 19:25:13



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 42 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Cashless Policy: The Traffic Of Ladies Coming To Evening Gym In Maitama Has Reduced – Shehu Sani

1 min ago

Cash Swap Policy: Reactions As Video Showing Moment Lagos Residents Arive CBN Branch Surfaces

14 mins ago

Ganduje: No Law Says Buhari Must Support APC In The Presidential Election – Nurudeen Abdallah

19 mins ago

Peter Obi Is A Complete Gentleman, I Have No Problem With Igbos – Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button