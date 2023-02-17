Old Naira Notes: ‘Ganduje And Co Don’t Care About You’ – Buhari’s Aide Drops Bombshell

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant for digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, has outraged Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his counterpart, Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision accused as. El-Rufai previously refuted President Buhari’s remarks from Muhammadu on Thursday morning’s national broadcast, according to Naija News.

Nigerian leaders had argued that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Naira restructuring policy was effective. Buhari stated that only old N200 notes will be accepted for trading until April 10, while old N500 and N1000 notes will remain prohibited, as previously announced by Apex Bank.

However, in a national address Thursday night, Governor El-Rufai said all old naira notes in Kaduna will remain legal tender until the Nigerian Supreme Court makes another ruling. The Kano state government has also asked business owners in the state to reject old naira notes and risk losing their business licenses or being sanctioned.

Content created and supplied by: Africa_Eagle (via 50minds

News )

